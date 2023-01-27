Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 159.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,112 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $9,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

HR stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41 and a beta of 0.70. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $32.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 459.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

