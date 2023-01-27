Barclays PLC Sells 493 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $10,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 45.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 91.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $139.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.98 and a 52-week high of $150.28.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $605.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.60 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.75.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

