Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,304 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.26% of Denali Therapeutics worth $9,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 280.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $30.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.48. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $39.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average of $30.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 273.34%. The business had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $609,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,870,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,008,450.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $84,466.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,403.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $609,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,870,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,008,450.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,570 shares of company stock worth $1,564,766. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

