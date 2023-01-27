The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,508 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $10,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSXMK. StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $40.57 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $34.34 and a one year high of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.81.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $417,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and sold 28,335 shares worth $1,286,901. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

