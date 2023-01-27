Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,873 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,722 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $9,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,288,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,624,000 after acquiring an additional 760,101 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,769,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,507,000 after buying an additional 81,152 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,589,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,682,000 after buying an additional 2,163,713 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,295,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,625,000 after buying an additional 163,015 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,956,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,987,000 after buying an additional 472,044 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of TD stock opened at $68.12 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.7081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 38.66%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

