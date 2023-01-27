Barclays PLC Buys 97,274 Shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,274 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 2.54% of Inflection Point Acquisition worth $10,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,448,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,451,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,924,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,274,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inflection Point Acquisition stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.63.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

