Barclays PLC Acquires 27,208 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 400,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,208 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $9,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 22,996 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EDU opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average is $28.62. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.18 and a beta of 0.52.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

