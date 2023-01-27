Barclays PLC Grows Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 1,591.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,538 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.32% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $9,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 63.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 575,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after buying an additional 222,477 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CEQP. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of CEQP opened at $27.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.92 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $32.96.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 0.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,048.00%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

