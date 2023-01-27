iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,760 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $10,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $233.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.76. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $266.07.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

