Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,431 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $10,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 7.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.2% during the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $80.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.11. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

