Prudential Financial Inc. Has $30.53 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,547 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $30,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.30.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.97 and a 200-day moving average of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

