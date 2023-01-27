Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,814,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,701 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Kinder Morgan worth $30,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,980. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

