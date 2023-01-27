Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 60,614 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,614 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $30,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $104.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.21.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $172.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.47.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

