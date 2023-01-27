Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 5,000 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $29,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $155.46 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $165.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.81.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

