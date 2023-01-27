Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 13,636 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,636 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $29,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 31,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.79. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 63.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

