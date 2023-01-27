Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,637 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Allstate worth $29,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.5% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 41,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Allstate by 147.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Allstate by 95.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Allstate by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 82.7% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $128.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of -90.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $111.85 and a 52-week high of $144.46.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -239.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.85.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

