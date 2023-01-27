Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 2,256 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Trane Technologies worth $28,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,414,000 after acquiring an additional 219,122 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TT opened at $175.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $194.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.55 and a 200-day moving average of $160.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,707,700 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

