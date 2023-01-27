Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,874 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Carrier Global worth $27,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CARR stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.87%.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.