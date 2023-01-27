Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 295.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 273,193 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $27,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth $44,623,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after acquiring an additional 421,132 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the second quarter valued at $17,538,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 85.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 176,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ryder System by 23.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 695,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,485,000 after acquiring an additional 132,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $92.48 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $97.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.75. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $7,215,673.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at $21,677,393.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $7,215,673.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at $21,677,393.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 16,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $1,365,818.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,042.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,161 shares of company stock worth $11,307,758 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on R. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

