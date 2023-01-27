Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,517,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752,576 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Macy’s worth $27,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of M. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Macy’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 44.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on M shares. StockNews.com lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Macy’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

