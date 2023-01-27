Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Position Cut by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 422,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,761 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Mueller Industries worth $25,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 182.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mueller Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $68,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,711.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MLI opened at $65.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.13. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $70.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

