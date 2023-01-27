Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 12,440 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,440 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $26,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,576 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after acquiring an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,521,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,342,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,107,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.1 %

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of AVB opened at $173.45 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.69 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.36%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.