Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 97,307 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 97,307 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of UFP Industries worth $24,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in UFP Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in UFP Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in UFP Industries by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.45. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $94.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average of $79.16.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

