Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,521 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $26,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

BR stock opened at $150.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.07. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

