Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,461 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Illumina worth $25,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 62.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $862,637,000 after buying an additional 1,731,169 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 12,852.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,621 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.8% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 58.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Argus cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.84.
Shares of Illumina stock opened at $212.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.97. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $371.16.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
