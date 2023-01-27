Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 2,528.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 401,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,401 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $24,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after buying an additional 190,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 349,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,780,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 1.5 %

HZNP stock opened at $111.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $925.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.93 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 24.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $138.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,348.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,184 shares of company stock worth $11,285,478. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

