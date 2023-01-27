Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,326 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Hess worth $25,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Hess by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Hess by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Hess by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hess by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HES has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

Hess Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $160.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $86.42 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.33.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Hess’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

