Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 1,847 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $24,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,691,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,481,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.1 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $110.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.77. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.08, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $143.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -47.09%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.