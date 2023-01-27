Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 14,711 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,711 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $25,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,886.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,350 shares of company stock worth $2,370,359. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FDS stock opened at $420.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $427.55 and its 200 day moving average is $424.24.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $504.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDS. Credit Suisse Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.14.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

