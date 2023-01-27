Prudential Financial Inc. Has $25.46 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 539,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,620 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $25,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 3.3% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in LKQ by 0.4% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKQ Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LKQ. Raymond James boosted their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $57.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $58.85.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.