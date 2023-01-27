Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 119,551 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,551 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $24,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,887,000 after buying an additional 579,672 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $214,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

BATS:INDA opened at $41.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.34.

