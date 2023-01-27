LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,161,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,775 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.42% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $10,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,077,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,312,000 after purchasing an additional 187,937 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 115,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 15.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.76. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

LXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Rating)

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.