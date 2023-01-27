Barclays PLC Sells 184,540 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,540 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Kanzhun worth $10,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,069,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,713,000. Collaborative Holdings Management LP bought a new position in Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,809,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,094,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kanzhun by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 123,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 65,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BZ. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Kanzhun Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ BZ opened at $26.03 on Friday. Kanzhun Limited has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.01 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.80.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $165.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Kanzhun

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

