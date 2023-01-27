Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $280.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.83 and a 200 day moving average of $274.18. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $247.38 and a 1 year high of $301.63.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

