Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 79.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 59.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 818,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,321,000 after purchasing an additional 306,248 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.76. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 71.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Further Reading

