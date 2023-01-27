Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,748 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 56.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $9.21 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.41 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 131.81%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADPT shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Insider Transactions at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In other news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $248,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 33,020 shares of company stock valued at $265,492 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.