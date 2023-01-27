Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 986 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,435 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,463 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SIMO opened at $67.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.77. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $98.65. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.51). Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business had revenue of $250.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

