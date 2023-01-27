Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 3,965 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $257.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.69 and its 200-day moving average is $246.36. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 51.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on MSI. Edward Jones cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $2,014,508.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

