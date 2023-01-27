Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,493 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $92.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.86.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.90.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

