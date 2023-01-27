Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 19,093 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,093 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFAV opened at $66.81 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.37.

