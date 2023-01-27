iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Stake Lowered by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 559,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,474,000 after purchasing an additional 84,986 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 218.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 425,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 101.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 246,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 123,951 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 38,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 175,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $45.04 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $49.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

