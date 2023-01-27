PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Stock Position Trimmed by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 37,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 79,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 20,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter.

GHY stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%.

In related news, Director Barry H. Evans purchased 10,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $106,757.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,242.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

