Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Baidu by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,720,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,633,000 after acquiring an additional 66,931 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,165,000 after acquiring an additional 221,092 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Baidu by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,062,000 after purchasing an additional 867,999 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,197,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $178,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Baidu by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,143,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $170,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KGI Securities lowered Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.28.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $138.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.93. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 84.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $171.87.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

