Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.44% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIZE. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 299.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 15,747 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 291.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after buying an additional 38,719 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,726,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIZE opened at $121.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.26. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $133.30.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.