Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 5,207 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VOOG stock opened at $222.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.08. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $199.36 and a 1-year high of $283.64.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.