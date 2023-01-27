Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $212,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $25.11 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27.

