Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,521 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PTLC opened at $37.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.67.

