Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 23,640 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 219,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 145,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 42,333 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II alerts:

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Performance

EOS opened at $17.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.15. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $22.51.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.1152 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund will pursue its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of mid- and large-capitalization common stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.