Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,056 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 373.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 919,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,979,000 after acquiring an additional 413,241 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $92.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.76 and a 200-day moving average of $82.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.