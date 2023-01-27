Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Fortive by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Fortive by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.85.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

Fortive Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $66.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.01 and a 200 day moving average of $63.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $71.78.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Articles

